More Delawareans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving than a year ago

A record amount of Delaware travelers are expected to be out and about for the Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA Mid-Atlantic estimates more than 218,000 Delawareans will travel this holiday weekend - up just under two percent from last year.

AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Jana Tidwell says most people traveling more than 50 miles will drive to their holiday destination.

"Of those traveling - as is always the case - the majority will be hitting the roads to get to their Thanksgiving destination. About 199,000 Delawareans driving. That's also up just under 2% year-over-year, but it does translate to nearly 92% of all Delawareans of those traveling will be hitting the road," said Tidwell.

If you’re hitting the roads, Tuesday will be the busiest travel day prior to the holiday, especially between 11am and 7pm.

Non-peak hours are the best time to drive all week - either early in the morning or at night. Any time on Thanksgiving itself should also be okay.

Tidwell says when you’re coming back, avoiding peak hours is also your best bet.

"They all have to come back for work and for school and most of that will happen on Sunday,” said Tidwell. “So again, if you can avoid peak travel times and consider early morning or later in the evening, you will avoid the busiest times out there."

Tidwell adds gas prices are in line with last year, but she notes they should have little effect on travel. Gas prices rarely impact Thanksgiving travel since it’s the busiest travel holiday of the year.

About 13,000 will fly for the holidays - up about half a percent. That represents a little more than 6% of Delawareans traveling for Thanksgiving.

Those taking the train, bus, or cruise ship will be around 4,000, which is 5% higher than last year, but only about 1% of the actual travelers for the holidays.