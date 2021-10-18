-
The Delaware Lottery is hopeful the start of the NFL season will mark the return of some normalcy to sports betting revenue. While the state’s three…
The Super Bowl is not just a big football game. It’s a huge event for sports gambling.Last year, a record $158 million-plus was legally bet on Super Bowl…
Race fans will be able to place bets at the track during this weekend’s NASCAR tripleheader at Dover Downs Racetrack.A Delaware Lottery kiosk will be set…
The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council (DEFAC) offered its first revenue estimate as planning for the 2020 budget cycle begins.DEFAC is…
With the college football season underway and the NFL starting Thursday, Delaware’s three casinos are starting to note an uptick in sports…
Delaware is now the first state other than Nevada to launch full-scale sports betting.The state rolled out legal sports betting Monday at all three of its…
It appears Delaware will become the first state to rollout full-scale sports betting following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision earlier this month…
Full-scale sports betting could be up and running in the First State in just over a week.Delaware may become the very first state to take advantage of the…
First State officials say there’s no legal obstacle in moving forward with offering full-scale sports betting.Delaware’s Department of Finance and the…
State officials says the path is clear for Delaware to move ahead with full-scale sports betting. The Delaware Attorney General’s Office and state Finance…