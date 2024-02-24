Mobile sports betting in Delaware celebrates its own Super Bowl Sunday victory

The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t the only winners in the most recent Super Bowl, it was also a banner day for the First State.

The Super Bowl was the first major sporting event to take place since the beginning of legal mobile sports betting in Delaware, and there was lots of activity on that day.

"On Super Bowl Sunday specifically which was February 11th, we had almost 10,000 unique sports bettors and of those individuals they placed a little under 57,000 sports bets that day for a total of wagering was a little over 1.2 million," said Delaware Lottery Director Helene Keeley.

Bettors in Delaware use the BetRivers app to wager on sports, run by the state’s sole online gaming vendor Rush Street Interactive.

Keeley says those bets were made without any major problems on February 11.

"No issues at all, no issues at all, said Keeley. “It went very smoothly and has been with every startup there's always a little bit here, a little bit there, but honestly there was nothing significant."

Keeley adds sports betting as a whole in Delaware has been running smoothly since its launch in late December.

She adds the Delaware Lottery is confident that those who previously used to drive over state lines to place online bets are for the most part staying put.

With March Madness, the MLB season and the Summer Olympics all coming up, Keeley expects different promotional campaigns for all, as well as football when it kicks off again later this year.

Keeley notes that while mobile sports betting is taking off in Delaware at least on Super Bowl Sunday, the casinos didn’t take a hit as in-person wagering that day was just under $4 million.