Betting in Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday did receive a bit of an Eagles bump

The Eagles winning the Super Bowl also meant betting in Delaware saw an improvement over last year’s NFL title game.

The Delaware Lottery says for the Super Bowl in February 2024 featuring San Francisco vs Kansas City, there were 10,000 unique bettors.

Delaware Lottery Executive Director Helene Keeley says that produced over 50,000 bets that was almost doubled this year.

"We had close to about 57,000 bets,” said Keeley. “This year we had over close to 18,000 players with close to a 100,000 bets."

While the increase this year can be attributed to an Eagles-bump, there’s also the build-up of customers throughout the year through online and mobile betting.

Last year, online and mobile betting was only up and running for about six weeks at Super Bowl time.

And Keeley says the state fared better financially for this Eagles Super Bowl victory over their previous win in February 2018.

"So in 2018, we took a $600,000 hit now our parlay cards were down, but with our online mobile app collectively, we were down 200 and I'll round up $244,000. So we were a negative less than 4%, but our online actually made money," said Keeley.

Keeley notes for this year’s game there were also about 2,000 new registrations for online betting for Super Bowl Sunday.