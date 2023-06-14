Internet Sports Lottery Legislative Working Group is presented with mobile sports betting option

The Internet Sports Lottery Legislative Working Group meeting to discuss possible mobile sports betting in Delaware hears from the Delaware Lottery about one option.

The working group is trying to find a way to add an online and mobile sports gambling option in Delaware that benefits users and the state.

When bids were accepted earlier this year, none of the mainstream, well-known mobile sports gambling operators submitted one.

And the working group’s so-chair, State Rep. Franklin Cooke was alarmed when officials had no explanation why those companies didn’t make a proposal.

"That should be a concern to you also saying, 'how come they didn't bid?' That's like have a race track and none of the horses want to come in, but you have a race track. You should be saying, 'how come these horses ain't coming?' Something has got to be wrong or right or something, SOMETHING. I'm just shocked at that answer just saying, 'I don't know." These guys are leading mobile gaming," said Cooke.

Delaware Lottery director Helene Keeley says the single platform option is better - arguing it would increase wagering options at the three casino locations, and encourage cross-over play between poker, casino, and sports wagering.

Keeley says the Video Lottery Advisory Council presented that option which the state views as the most profitable.

"Improve Delaware's online presence by contracting with an online provider that offers a single platform for iGaming and sports wagering. Adding mobile sports to the online platform will allow for a greater variety of wagering options," said Keeley.

That would include live betting and more prop bets for Monday and Thursday Night Football as well as for championship games.

But Jon Mandel with the Sports Betting Alliance – which represents FanDuel, DraftKings, and Fanatics among others – says that option can be harmful.

"In the market that experiences technical issues then your entire state's opportunity to generate revenue from mobile sports guiding is lost. That's what happened in the District of Columbia, and that similarly could happen in Delaware if it has one operator that experiences technical issues," said Mandel.

Mandel was referring to a shutdown of gambling in Washington DC prior to the February 2022 Super Bowl because of technical issues with its single platform.

Cooke didn’t offer a timeline, but he did end the meeting saying more research needs to be done. He also hopes a compromise between all parties can be reached that is the right one for the state and constituents.