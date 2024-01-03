Mobile sports betting in Delaware is up and running

Delaware launches mobile sports betting.

Delawareans can now bet on sports from their homes on their mobile phones through the BetRivers app, and bettors have to select one of the state’s three casinos to wager on sports through the app.

The state is also offering iGaming with links on Delaware Lottery’s website as well as on the BetRivers app.

Rush Street Interactive, which operates BetRivers, signed a five-year deal with the state with extensions at the end of the deal which can take it up to 10 years total.

Delaware Lottery director Helene Keeley says from opening last week through Tuesday, it’s been a good start.

"We launched last Wednesday so not quite a full week but for the iGaming we had about 16.6 million wager and in the sports we had about almost 2 million wagered," said Keeley.

Keeley notes the state was able to launch almost two weeks earlier than expected, adding Delaware had seen a decline in sports wagering since Pennsylvania and Maryland launched mobile sports betting - with Maryland having a bigger impact.

It also launched before the NFL playoffs, Super Bowl, and March Madness which are all heavily wagered.

"We're excited to finally be able to have the citizens of Delaware be able to place a sports bet on their phone if they so choose, and also we're actually even more excited that the iGaming is part of the product as well," said Keeley.

Delaware is now the 29th state to offer mobile sports betting.