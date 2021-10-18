-
Gov. John Carney signed a bill Thursday requiring public schools to teach certain elements of Black history. House Bill 198 requires all school districts…
-
-
A group of state lawmakers introduced a bill requiring the use of body cameras statewide. The legislation is based on the Law Enforcement Accountability…
-
-
Black lawmakers in Delaware’s General Assembly are offering a plan to address systemic racism and police brutality in the First State.The Delaware…
-
The historical marker installed in memory of lynching victim George White this summer has been stolen from Greenbank Park in Prices Corner. New Castle…
-
Legislative Hall in Dover was packed Tuesday as 17 new members were sworn into the General Assembly.The House welcomed eight Democrats and four…
-
The 2016 election cycle is now moving into full swing.As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate…
-
Wilmington City Councilwoman Sherry Dorsey Walker is running for Lieutenant Governor in Delaware’s Democratic Primary. Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly…