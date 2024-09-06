Candidate drops from District 3 state House race, opens uncontested path for Josue Ortega

Branden Fletcher-Dominguez's decision to drop out just five days before the primary election opens up an uncontested path forward for Josue Ortega in the District 3 state representative race.

Fletcher-Dominguez announced via his Facebook page Thursday that the Delaware Department of Elections reached out to his campaign requesting documentation that he was “not in a position to provide.”

He later clarified in a separate post that during his campaign, he’s been experiencing homelessness, making it difficult for him to establish a permanent residential address.

Branden Fletcher-Dominguez via Facebook

His decision to withdraw his bid to become one of Wilmington’s state representatives has left Josue Ortega the sole candidate for the seat most recently held by Sherry Dorsey-Walker.

Ortega did not respond to a request for comment but posted on Facebook: “These unfortunate circumstances were never how I wanted to win the nomination. I believe a candidate cannot truly earn his office until he has made a consensus of the community he seeks to serve.”

He says he knows it must have been a difficult decision for Fletcher-Domiguez and asked for the community to keep him in their prayers.

Ortega will advance to Nov. 5 General Election where he’ll be uncontested. While the Department of Elections is unable to remove Fletcher-Dominguez’s name from the ballot, it clarifies no votes cast for either candidate will be tallied.

State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker was elected to represent the 3rd District in 2018, but has decided to step away to pursue her run for lieutenant governor this election.