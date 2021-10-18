-
One of the big stories in Washington DC is the negotiations over President Biden’s infrastructure plan. And as that plays out on Capitol Hill, Delaware’s…
Senator Tom Carper is promoting a water infrastructure bill that could make more funding available for projects in Delaware. The Drinking Water and…
Sen. Tom Carper visited El Paso, Texas this week to examine the conditions of migrant facilities along the U.S. / Mexico border. Carper led of group of…
Delaware’s senior senator is also busy on Capitol Hill.And Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia met up Sen Tom Carper this week get his thoughts on…
As part President Joe Biden’s inauguration celebration, the two states that he has called home celebrated his rise to the White House. The celebration was…
Threats of additional extremist violence in the U.S. Capitol and elsewhere next week are circulating. Delaware’s U.S. Senators urge better security—and…
All three members of Delaware’s congressional delegation are safe following the breach of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists Wednesday afternoon.…
The Supreme Court heard the latest case challenging the Affordable Care Act Tuesday. And Delaware’s two Democratic senators are optimistic it will once…
Sen. Tom Carper visited a completed living shoreline in Dewey Beach. It's a piece of green infrastructure efforts the Center for Inland Bays is working on…
A clearly conservative-leaning Supreme Court will likely hear the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act next month. Senators Tom Carper (D-Delaware)…