Federal funding will also support replenishment project north of Indian River Inlet Bridge

Sen. Tom Carper secures federal funding for the beach replenishment project north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge along Route 1.

The $10 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is on top of the emergency repairs recently announced by Gov. John Carney.

While the significant dredging and nourishment project by DNREC and DelDOT installing steel sheets will still be done, the federal funding will help support future phases of the effort and offer long-term support.

"It's going to take the partnerships along all levels from the federal, state, local and the public just to make sure that we are staying on top of this and we are, and I think it's a proof that you know over the last 2 weeks, you've seen total investment of $25 million from both partners and other long-term long range planning for this area," said State Sen. Russell Huxtable.

Not only will beach replenishment be done, but Sen. Carper authored provisions enacted by the Water Resources Development Act of 2022.

They include extending the current period of federal assistance for the operation of the sand bypass plant to 2034.

It also includes directing the Army Corps of Engineers to renourish the beach north of the inlet when the sand bypass is not operating or operation is insufficient.

Huxtable is confident that these measures will be a suitable solution.

"We've had a couple calls over the last couple days and everyone is together and wanting to do the right thing and working together to make sure not only us it done right, but done, as swiftly as possible, and everyone's saying, like, yes, and we have eyes on this for the long term, too," said Huxtable.

Carper also has made sure the Army Corps of Engineers will help renourish the beach, and repair the damaged sidewalk, gazebo and other public facilities.

DNREC will host a public community session on Tuesday September 24 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Bethany Beach Town Hall at 214 Garfield Parkway.

This meeting will be to discuss the upcoming dredging and beach and dune replenishment project.

