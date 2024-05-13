Federal funding for Delaware Bay beach restoration reaches close to $60 million

Delaware accumulates close to $60 million in federal funding for bay beach restoration projects.

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper arrived at Slaughter Beach Monday to announce an additional $10 million for coastline protection projects, but thanks to the Army Corps of Engineers, that number more than tripled.

“We were able to shake the couch cushions and find just a few more dollars, and as a result, instead of announcing $10 million for this purpose today – proud to announce we’ve secured an additional $32 million for the project," Carper told the crowd.

With Carper’s previously announced $26 million for the project through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, federal funding for bay beach restoration now sits around $58 million.

“Funding will go toward restoring some almost 30 miles of beach and dunes, and what do those beach and dunes do? As you know, they help protect our communities along the bay.”

Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin says the project is all about building a more resilient coastline as sea levels continue to rise and storm intensity increases.

“Mainly we’re going to look at dune repairs, crossing repairs, adding sand to the beach. That’s kind of the big pieces of what this is looking at," Garvin said.

The restoration plan includes Pickering Beach, Kitts Hummock, Slaughter Beach, Prime Hook Beach and Lewes Beach.

Garvin says DNREC is close to finalizing a design plan with the Army Corps, but more funding is still needed to complete total restoration for the 28 miles of coast included in the multi-year project.