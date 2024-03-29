Federal funding will help with runway expansion at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown

Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown gets additional federal dollars for a new runway expansion project.

Sen. Tom Carper announced $1 million in federal funding will go toward the environmental assessment and preliminary design of the runway extension to 6,000 feet.

The funding is part of $154 million secured by Delaware’s Congressional delegation for community projects like this one that promote economic development in Sussex County and the region.

The airport has seen a revitalization over the last decade with one closed runway rehabilitated to serve as a crosswind runway, and the main runway previously extended to 5,500 feet. Other improvements include airfield lighting systems having been updated over the last decade.

Carper says he believes the investment will translate into more jobs.

"The nice thing about the runway extension that's going to be funded and paid for here is more planes, bigger planes, more jobs, really good paying jobs is going to flow from all of this. It's a win-win," said Carper.

The expansion will allow the airport to be more accessible for larger aircraft.

Carper says this project will build on businesses already using Delaware Coastal Airport.

"It is used by companies, and we have big Boeing airplanes flying in brand new coming off the production line in Seattle they fly to Georgetown, Delaware," said Carper.

The hope is that will bring more opportunities for business in the region.

