Delaware’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget cleared the State Senate with ease. The $4.52 billion spending plan passed unanimously Tuesday. But, the state’s other…
Gun advocates rejoiced in beating back gun control measures offered by some state lawmakers this year.But Gov. John Carney (D) said he hopes state…
Legislation requiring schools to teach students the definition of consent gets a House committee hearing this week.Senate Majority Leader Nicole Poore’s…
Delaware gun control advocates are criticizing state Senate leadership for backing away from a promised floor vote on all gun bills.The measures would…
One piece of legislation helping federal workers in Delaware impacted by the partial federal government is heading to Gov. John Carney’s desk. But a…
The definition of consent could soon be taught in First State schools.State Sen. Nicole Poore (D-New Castle) is planning to sponsor a bill that would add…
Political parties in the Delaware House and Senate chose new leadership Wednesday, one day after the midterm election.House Republicans chose to keep…
Some state lawmakers hope to advance legislation to make Delaware schools more secure. They feel a renewed sense of urgency after last week’s school…
Over 1,000 untested rape kits in the First State will remain untouched for now - waiting on recommendations from the Criminal Justice Council on how to…