Delaware Headlines

Bill introduced to provide tax credit for union workers in Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published April 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT
Leg_Hall_Upwards.JPG
Roman Battaglia
/
Delaware Public Media

Legislation is filed in the state Senate that would provide financial relief for Delaware workers who are part of a union.

Senate Bill 72 was introduced last week, seeking to create a tax credit for active union members paying annual dues.

State Sen. Nicole Poore is sponsoring the bill along with House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst and State Sen. Jack Walsh. Poore explains how a tax credit defraying the cost of annual union dues would help workers.

"Individuals that maintain their membership can have a tax credit up to $500. It's pretty simple, straightforward,” said Poore. “People pay union dues, they need work boots, they need uniforms, all kinds of things like that, and so this just gives them a little incentive to want to work for our local unions but also to have that tax break."

Poore notes this legislation providing annual tax relief would remove a barrier to union participation.

She says the legislation has a couple of other goals.

"We want to incentivize our workers. We want to make sure that there's a tax credit just like there's a tax credit for our bigger businesses, and that you know we have people that are going to work and have an opportunity. It's a small, small amount of money in order to be able to incentivize our union members," said Poore.

Those eligible for the tax credit would be able to apply for the credit while filing their taxes.

Delaware Headlines Sen. Nicole PooreHouse Majority Leader Valerie LonghurstJack Walshunionstax creditworkerslegislation
