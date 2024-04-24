Legislation aimed at improving the DIAA is introduced in State Senate

The Senate Education Committee hears two bills that aim to improve how the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association governs scholastic sports.

The bills are a product of the DIAA task force which held its final meetings earlier this week, ending eight months of work.

SB 259 would address the board composition and DIAA meetings.

Bill sponsor State Sen. Nicole Poore.

"The Board will go from 22 members to 17 of which 15 will be voting and two will be non-voting,” said Poore. “By doing this we'll address the issues of keeping quorum throughout the meeting, and it will also make the board more manageable and improve its ability to do the work necessary for our student athletes."

Poore notes the two non-voting board members would be the Athletic Directors at the University of Delaware and Delaware State University.

SB 260 proposes that regulations passed by the DIAA would not need to be ratified by the State Board of Education, which in the past has slowed the decision making process.

"This legislation will give DIAA the ability to make changes in a timely manner with flexibility to ensure our student athletes are receiving the best services possible," said Poore.

Poore adds these will not be the only bills to come from the task force with more legislation in the works covering transfer and waiver rules.