school referendum

Another referendum is before residents in the Christina School District Tuesday.And if it fails, major cuts would be made throughout the district.There…
School referendums are difficult enough to pass under normal conditions. But during a global pandemic that’s forced schools to remote learning and…
Christina School District residents will be able to vote on four proposals in the June 9 referendum: two for operating expenses and two for operating…
Christina School District could see close to $10 million in cuts to teachers and programs if its June referendum fails.The Christina School Board voted…
Seaford School District’s tax referendum passed with ease Wednesday.Residents approved both district requests.They said “ok” to $491,000 in capital…
Voters in the Smyrna School District approved $667,300 capital referendum over the weekend.The referendum passed Saturday, with 317 residents voting yes…
Just about a month ago, Gov. John Carney delivered his State of the State address and unveiled his budget plan for Fiscal Year 2021.They helped define the…
Indian River School District residents are going to the polls Thursday for a referendum vote.The capital referendum seeks to raise taxes to fund…
Smyrna School District in southern New Castle County and northern Kent County wants taxpayers to approve a $667,000 capital referendum Feb. 22. “We have…
Legislation allowing school districts to raise taxes without seeking voters’ approval stalled in a House committee this week.State Rep. Earl Jaques…