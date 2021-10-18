Ruth Briggs King

-
Delaware’s minimum wage will go up to $15 per hour over the next few years. Some Delaware lawmakers have tried for years to lift the minimum wage to $15…
House lawmakers passed a bill requiring Black history education in public schools.State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker’s (D-Wilmington) bill calls fo public…
The Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force, which has spent months developing proposals for police reform, voted Thursday to recommend the state…
The movement to empower consumers to repair their own electronics is picking up steam in the First State. Right to repair is a movement popular on many…
One of the state’s largest departments began its multi-day budget hearing Tuesday. Department of Health and Social Services secretary Molly Magarik parsed…
Sexism was at the forefront of a Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force meeting Monday night.The workforce development subcommittee hosted three…
Gov. John Carney is facing increasing criticism from some Republican state lawmakers over his response to the coronavirus. Fifteen Republican state…
Lawmakers getting a first look at Gov. Carney’s budget proposal are offering their initial reactions to his spending plan.The chair of the budget writing…
Members of the Joint Finance Committee are raising the possibility of not extending prison health provider Connections’ contract through 2020.Connections…
The Joint Finance Committee has started budget hearings for the fiscal year 2020 budget.JFC has some new faces from a year ago, including new co-chair…