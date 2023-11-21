Special election to fill vacant State House seat set for Dec. 21

A date is set for the special election to fill former representative Ruth Briggs King’s seat.

Briggs King resigned earlier this month since she is moving out of the 37th District.

Per state law, the speaker is required to issue a writ of election within 10 days of a seat vacancy and set the election 30-35 days from the issued writ.

The special election will be held on December 21, overseen by the Department of Elections.

The winner will serve the remainder of Briggs King’s term in the 37th District, which expires on Election Day in November 2024.

Voters can cast their ballots up to 10 days before the election at designated sites – these locations will be posted on the Department of Elections’ website.

Candidates from the Democratic or Republican party have not yet been publicly announced.