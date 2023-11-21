© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Special election to fill vacant State House seat set for Dec. 21

Delaware Public Media | By Sarah Petrowich
Published November 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

A date is set for the special election to fill former representative Ruth Briggs King’s seat.

Briggs King resigned earlier this month since she is moving out of the 37th District.

Per state law, the speaker is required to issue a writ of election within 10 days of a seat vacancy and set the election 30-35 days from the issued writ.

The special election will be held on December 21, overseen by the Department of Elections.

The winner will serve the remainder of Briggs King’s term in the 37th District, which expires on Election Day in November 2024.

Voters can cast their ballots up to 10 days before the election at designated sites – these locations will be posted on the Department of Elections’ website.

Candidates from the Democratic or Republican party have not yet been publicly announced.
Delaware General Assembly Delaware House of Representatives Ruth Briggs King Valerie Longhurst special election
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, DE, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending 8 years in Fairbanks, AK, ten years in Carbondale, IL and 4 years in Indianapolis, IN. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
