State Rep. Ruth Briggs King resigns after 14 years in General Assembly

State Rep. Ruth Briggs King announces her resignation after serving 14 years in Delaware’s House of Representatives.

The Georgetown area Republican says in a press release she is resigning immediately in order to move into her new home, which is located over the 37th District line, moving her into the 35th District.

Delaware House Republicans / State of Delaware Ruth Briggs King

She says she is ready to, “embark on [her] next challenge and change that will allow [her] to explore, learn, and better serve [her] community.”

Briggs King was first elected in September 2009 during a Special Election for a seat vacated by former State Rep. Joe Booth.

During her time in the General Assembly, Briggs King served on 8 House committees - including the budget writing Joint Finance Committee. She calls sponsoring “Aiden’s Law” one of her biggest legislation accomplishments

That legislation established improved safeguards to protect infants who have been exposed to illegal drugs and alcohol during their mother’s pregnancy.

Per state law, the Speaker of the House must issue a Writ of Election within 10 days of State Rep. Briggs King’s departure – a Special Election to fill the seat must be held 30-35 days after the writ is issued.