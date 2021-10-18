Riverfront Development Corp.

-
A smaller pool of candidates is vying for Mayor of Wilmington in 2020. But Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports the race is no less…
The Wilmington Riverfront is offering events for all ages to celebrate ringing in 2020 next week.There will be multiple skating sessions at the Horizon…
A popular winter destination on the Wilmington Riverfront is opening for its sixth year.The Horizon Services Riverfront Rink re-opened Friday and will…
Wilmington’s 76ers Fieldhouse officially broke ground Wednesday. The new 76ers’ Fieldhouse in South Wilmington will be home to the 76ers’ NBA G League…
Wilmington’s Riverboat Queen will be back on the Christina River starting this weekend.After a successful first season a year ago, the Riverboat Queen…
The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation will launch two new exhibits at its Copeland Maritime Center in Wilmington next month. One of the new exhibits, “Science of…
The contentious Constitution Yards beer garden on the Christina Riverfront is now officially open for business.Delaware’s Office of Alcoholic Beverage…
Riverfront Development Corporation of Delaware Executive Director Michael Purzycki is walking away from the job - for the time being.Purzycki is taking a…
The stadium has new seats. Two new hotels are on the drawing boards, more apartments are on the way and a long-awaited bridge project will get started…
It’s a sparkling Saturday afternoon in spring and Donna Moller and her 4-year-old nephew are headed to Stratosphere, the indoor trampoline park on the…