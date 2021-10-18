-
Delaware Democrats failed to flip several state House districts where they hold a voter registration advantage Tuesday. Republican State Representatives…
Republican State Rep. Kevin Hensley faces a Democratic challenger for the third election in a row. The Democratic registration advantage in the 9th House…
Legislation giving Delaware Tech bonding and taxing authority appears to be dead. But other lawmakers may step in with alternatives to help the…
The Delaware Department of Correction presented its Fiscal Year 2020 budget request to the Joint Finance Committee Tuesday, seeking over $344 million.DOC…
The Joint Finance Committee has started budget hearings for the fiscal year 2020 budget.JFC has some new faces from a year ago, including new co-chair…
Student enrollment has been rising across the state of Delaware - driving up educational costs for the state and school districts. That has some seeking…
State lawmakers are seeking to ban recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, from using food stamps to buy junk food. About…
