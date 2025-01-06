State Rep. Kevin Hensley scheduled for arraignment following DUI, vehicular assault charges

Delaware State Police confirm State Rep. Kevin Hensley (R-Townsend) has been charged with a DUI misdemeanor and 2nd degree vehicular assault following a November incident.

Four days after being reelected to his Townsend-area seat on Nov. 9, Hensley exited the Valero gas station in Milford and entered the southbound lane of Route 1, crossing paths with another vehicle.

A Ford Fusion, driven by a 71-year-old man from Lincoln, hit the back of Hensley’s Toyota Tacoma, causing it to overturn multiple times.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while Hensley — who was uninjured — was arrested without incident after showing signs of impairment and transported to Troop 3 in Camden.

In addition to the DUI and vehicular assault charges, Hensley was also charged with failure to yield to oncoming traffic and failure to possess proof of insurance.

Hensely was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Kent County and released on a $400 unsecured bond.

The News Journal reports Hensely requested his case be transferred to the Kent County Court of Common Pleas and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Hensley won reelection against Democratic challenger Terrell Williams with just under 53% of the vote.