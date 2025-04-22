State Rep. Kevin Hensley removed from budget committee following DUI conviction

State Rep. Kevin Hensely (R-Townsend) has been removed from the state’s budget-making committee after pleading guilty to third degree vehicular assault and DUI charges.

The announcement was made late Tuesday by House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown (D-New Castle) while the legislature is out on Spring Recess.

While Hensley’s charges were made public in January, Minor-Brown said in a statement she felt it was important to allow the legal process to unfold fully in the courts before weighing in or taking action.

Following Hensley’s plea deal, which involves a $500 fine, a revoked driver’s license for one year and required DUI instruction, Speaker Minor-Brown says his removal from the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) is effective immediately.

"This step is necessary to preserve the public’s confidence in the work of the General Assembly and in the decisions we make on their behalf," Speaker Minor-Brown stated. "At the same time, I want to recognize that addiction and substance misuse are complex and deeply personal challenges. Our compassion for those confronting addiction does not negate the need for consequences related to poor decision making and taking accountability for one’s actions, but also reminds us of the importance of treatment, rehabilitation, and the possibility of change."

Hensley made a statement following the conviction that he has decided to enter a recovery program.

Republican State Rep. Charles Postles (R-Milford) will be appointed to fill the vacancy and join the 12-member committee.

Rep. Hensley’s removal comes five weeks prior to the JFC entering its markup session before delivering a final state budget to the General Assembly for approval in June.