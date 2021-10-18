-
American Rescue Plan Funds are reaching cities which now need to figure out what to do with the extra cash. What’s Rehoboth Beach doing with it’s $400…
-
DNREC is launching a new tool to help people understand what can and cannot be recycled. Recyclopedia is a new online resource unveiled by DNREC to help…
-
With Christmas over, how do you dispose of your Christmas tree? Luckily, the state gives you a few options.DNREC is reminding residents about the…
-
In conjunction with Earth Day this week, the state of Delaware is reminding residents to recycle.Despite reports that recycling is collapsing in cities…
-
State officials are trying to help young kids better understand how recycling works and they’re offering to middle schools around the First State a fun…
-
Delaware is one of the top states when it comes to diverting trash.More than 44% of municipal solid waste in Delaware is diverted from landfills and…
-
Delaware’s Solid Waste Authority is shifting the way its recycling drop-off centers work in an effort to encourage proper disposal of recyclables.Over the…
-
First State schools are using state grants to curb waste and create learning opportunities. H.O. Brittingham Elementary School in Milton was one of 13…
-
The state wants to establish universal recycling regulations for the commercial sector, property managers and waste services providers.Delaware’s Division…
-
You may soon have to pay five cents for each plastic shopping bag you use at a store under a bill pass by a House committee Wednesday.Supporters of the…