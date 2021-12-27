DNREC wants you to recycle your Christmas trees

DNREC encourages Delawareans to recycle Christmas trees.

If you pay for curbside yard waste collection, check with your hauler to see if they pick up Christmas trees.

DNREC program manager Adam Schlacter says there are other options.

"We have a variety of drop off sites throughout the state, some of which are no cost and some of which there may be a small charge," said Schlacter. "So we always encourage folks to call the drop off site that they're going to go to before just so they're not caught unaware that there is a charge."

A list and details are available at DNREC's yard waste webpage.

Recycling a tree can be a way to give back as the trees are mulched to help conserve and enhance soil in the First State. Recycling the trees also saves space in Delaware landfills.

No matter how it's recycled, Schlacter says trees must be clear of any decorations.

"Meaning all your ornaments should be taken off, any lights should not be on, your Christmas tree stand," said Schlacter. "You'd be surprised what people leave on their tree when they put it on the curb. No tinsel, no flocking which is that big snow stuff that gets put on. Basically make sure your tree is as close to the condition you bought it in in terms of being undecorated."

Trees will be accepted until Jan 28th, but each facility has its own schedule. Jan 16th is the last day to drop off all materials including trees at the Polly Drummond Hill Road yard waste site.

Christmas trees are no longer accepted for recycling at Delaware State Parks.

