DNREC reminds those with real Christmas trees to recycle

If you have real Christmas trees, DNREC encourages you to recycle them.

Trees can be dropped off at yard waste sites throughout the state, but some of those sites charge a fee, so call before taking your tree. De.gov/yardwaste provides the full list of sites.

But DNREC’s Adam Schlacter says you might not need to head to a yard waste site if you have curbside collection service.

"We always recommend that for those folks that have curbside collection service, oftentimes the hauling company that does your collection will have specific days for Christmas trees. Because typically they'll collect them separately from everything else that normally they would collect from you,” said Schlacter. “So if you do have a curbside service we do recommend calling and checking with your individual hauler."

Recycling trees not only saves space in Delaware’s landfills, but they’re mulched for composting.

When disposing of a tree, remove any decorations before they’re recycled since only the tree itself can be recycled.

Schlacter says there are some tree recycling do’s and don’ts.

"Do not leave your tree in an unsanctioned place that's absolutely illegal dumping. If you are caught you could face enforcement action not something that anyone wants to do during and after the holiday season, yeah, no dropping off at State Parks, dunes, woods behind your house, none of that," said Schlacter.

You have until January 28th to drop a tree off at a yard waste site with the exception of the Polly Drummond Hill Road yard waste site. The last day to drop a tree off there is sundown on January 15th.