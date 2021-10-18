-
House lawmakers were more united than state Senators in their vote on two elections bills Tuesday. They passed Senate Bill 5 almost unanimously - sending…
-
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2020 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the…
-
Voters have been heading to polls across the state since 7 a.m. this morning to have their say in local and state-level primary elections. One of the few…
-
Thursday is Primary Day in Delaware.Typically, midterm elections see lower voter turnout than Presidential election years,though this year could be a bit…
-
State Sen. Colin Bonini has won the Republican nomination for governor in Delaware. He beat opponent Lacey Lafferty, taking 70 percent of votes cast in…
-
Primary voting in the Delaware is historically anemic, with well-under 20% turnout for both parties in the last three election cycles. But there are still…
-
You may not be aware of it but there’s a primary election in Delaware on September 13. If you want to vote, the last day to register is Saturday.There’s…