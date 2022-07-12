Pike Creek attorney to challenge State Auditor in Democratic primary

Lydia York, a Democrat and attorney, is running for Delaware State Auditor as she looks to unseat fellow Democrat Kathy McGuiness.

York is challenging McGuiness in the September Democratic primary.

McGuiness, who faces up to one year in prison after being found guilty of conflict of interest, structuring, and official misconduct at her public corruption trial, has said she is still running for re-election.

York – like many other Delaware Democrats – thought it would have been best for McGuiness to step down after the charges were brought against her late last year.

York explains why she is running for state auditor.

"I shudder at the thought that there could potentially be someone convicted of crime on the ballot in addition to my qualifications for the office,” said York. “I started my first career in accounting, I'm a CPA, I have an MBA in finance from the Wharton School, and it's only since I've been living here in Delaware that I've become an attorney."

If elected, York has a couple of goals.

"To do the work that is expected of this office regardless of your views on the trial and the outcome and all of that all a lot of witnesses testified to a work environment that was described across the board as toxic and it would be one of my primary missions frankly is to make that stop so people can do their work," said York.

York notes she also wants to turn down the volume around the auditor’s office so it can function more effectively.

As a relative newcomer to politics, she is working to build name recognition, but she notes she has served on Democratic committees since about 2010 in various roles.

You can learn more about York at her website, https://www.york4auditor.com/.