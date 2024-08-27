First District Wilmington City Council Candidates discuss issues at candidates forum

Affordable housing was among the main topics discussed at a Wilmington City Council Candidates forum.

Not all the candidates for Districts 1, 2, and 3 were present - only four of the seven showed up with the First District being the only one with multiple candidates present.

Incumbent First District Councilman Vincent White - selected to replace Councilwoman Linda Gray after she died - provided his solution for more affordable housing in the city.

"You change the zoning, you build more housing, you bring in subsidies, and we have right now something you mentioned the community,” said White. “We have over fifty thousand dollars in subsidy in each of those homes."

One of White’s First District opponents, Coby Owens, believes the city has to provide housing for people in the city that is actually affordable.

"First if you're going to talk about stem lining, affordable housing, you have to truly understand what affordable housing is because the median income here in the city of Wilmington is thirty-six thousand dollars. So let's talk about it, let's make sure we make it affordable for the residents who are currently here, right now," said Owens.

Both candidates agree the city needs to do more to provide affordable housing which also includes rental units.

Homelessness was another issue discussed at Monday’s forum.

White and Owens both agree the city should do more by making sure there’s enough beds for those experiencing homelessness.

They also believe the city should work with nonprofits to help make sure the unhoused are fed and have access to other services and assistance.

White offers one option the city could pursue

"One of the things that we can do is develop more supportive housing,” said White. “That is housing where you can take an individual and meet them where they are do wraparound services with that person, including help, job stabilization."

Owens feels the city needs to take a different approach downtown.

"We have to make sure that they also eliminate using no contact orders from disallowing the homeless to go down on Market Street, but yet they don't do that in neighborhoods, it's not humane at all," said Owens.

A third candidate for this seat, Thea Lopez didn’t attend the forum.