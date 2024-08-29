Wilmington City Council candidates meet the public in a forum

Wilmington City Council Candidates in the 5th and 7th districts as well as At-Large candidates discuss city issues at a candidates forum.

Not all of the candidates attended the forum and only one incumbent was there.

Two candidates in the 7th District showed up, but that district’s current Councilman, Chris Johnson didn’t.

James Dahlke was there, and says he wants the city to be more transparent and proactive in engaging with residents. His other priorities include...

"We need to make sure that development does not price out existing Wilmington residents. We need to get back to investing in our neighborhoods, not just a downtown corridor and the riverfront. The third is fees and fines reform. Wilmington collects a disproportionate amount of our general revenue from fees and fines," said Dahlke.

Peggy Brooks is also a 7th District candidate.

"Securing money to assist seniors, securing money to assist housing. Homeless problems, I know firsthand about homelessness,” said Brooks. “We all probably know someone that's homeless and so it's near and dear to my heart."

Christian Willauer was the lone 5th District candidate on hand.

"One, ideas get better when we work together and two, we have to learn from other places to create policies that are going to help us get solutions for the problems that we're facing, the new problems that we're facing," said Willauer.

5th District Councilwoman Bregetta Fields didn’t attend the forum.

Latisha Bracy – an At-Large member running for re-election – was the only incumbent to attend.

Bracy explains what she wants to tackle if re-elected.

"Inflation is an issue,” said Bracy. “Economic mobility is an issue, and we really need to dig into how do we strengthen the economy through entrepreneurship through workforce development through supporting the nonprofits that are on the ground already doing the work."

Another At-Large candidate Waynna Dobson says if elected, she will be there for all city residents.

"I'm really big on constituent services. I believe that everyone needs to have a resolve to whatever they need," said Dobson.

Alexander Hackett - another At-Large candidate at the forum, focused on creating jobs to help deal fight poverty.

At-Large Councilwoman Maria Cabrera didn’t attend the forum.