The Paid Leave For All national bus tour stopped in the First State Wednesday. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) joined state lawmakers and…
Delaware state employees can get 12 weeks of paid family leave starting in April of next year. Gov. Carney signed the bill Saturday.It allows state…
Delaware state workers may expect to see paid family leave soon.A bill adding that benefit cleared its final legislative hurdle in the state Senate.Paid…
Legislation establishing paid family leave for state workers in Delaware is heading to the state Senate.The House passed it Tuesday after a contentious…
Two bills in the General Assembly are taking different approaches to offering more time off for new mothers and fathers who work for the state.Some…