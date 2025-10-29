The Delaware Paid Leave Program is set to start on January 1

The Delaware Paid Leave Program is moving full steam ahead for its launch in the new year.

The program is on target to open on January 1, and just last week the Delaware Department of Labor’s Division of Paid Leave announced that penalties and interest will be waived from all late quarterly submissions in the first year.

The main reason for that is to make sure business owners and third-party administrators have flexibility in managing the new program.

"We're looking at trying to do everything we can to help employers voluntarily comply with the program. This year, it's is a new program, and it's a learning curve, it's a learning process for employers, for third-party administrators like payroll companies and for the Division of Paid Leave," said Chris Counihan, Paid Leave Division director at the Delaware Department of Labor.

Contributions towards Delaware Paid Leave already started in January of this year.

Counihan says the program is on track for its official roll-out.

"On January 1, the intent is to open up the portal for employees to be able to submit their claims,” said Counihan. “The system is going to be able to allow them to find their employer, to submit their claims applications for one of the four different types of leave. The employer is then going to get a copy of that, look over the information, supply any updates."

And recently, online resources were launched for employers, third-party administrators and employees to help answer any questions.

The Department of Labor will host a Zoom Webinar in November for employees to learn more about the program and ask questions.