-
Gov. John Carney signed a bill this week directing funds toward addressing the state’s opioid crisis. The bill wraps up years of work by the Attorney…
-
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is pushing a bill that aims to chip away at the opioid crisis by focusing on fentanyl. Overdose deaths have been…
-
Illicit fentanyl continues to accelerate overdoses in Delaware. Last year Delaware had a record 447 drug overdose deaths. That number has been steadily…
-
A former Delaware doctor has been found guilty of unlawful distribution of drugs. A federal jury convicted Patrick Titus of Milford Wednesday for 13…
-
Delaware is signing on to the multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson and several distributors over opioid painkillers. This week a group of state…
-
Delaware is among states still remaining in a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma for the company’s role in the national opioid crisis.Court documents filed…
-
A federal judge hands down prison time to a Claymont man convicted for selling large amounts of the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl. Charles Crest of…
-
The state continues to offer incentives for medical providers to start treating opioid use disorder.The Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental…
-
Federal deregulation of opioid use treatment medication finds support from Delaware health officialsHealth officials in Delaware are applauding the Biden administration’s move to deregulate the opioid use disorder treatment medication buprenorphine.The…
-
Health care professionals in Sussex County say there’s a lack of resources for people with mental health disorders in southern Delaware. “We’re actually…