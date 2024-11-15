Harm reduction vending machines unveiled throughout Delaware

Delaware now has five harm reduction vending machines across the state to help address the state’s opioid crisis and other issues.

Vending machines are located outside, free and accessible 24/7. They have Naloxone kits, travel-sized hygiene supplies, dental hygiene kits, wound care kits, safe sex kits, pregnancy tests and at-home HIV and Hepatitis test kits.

There are vending machines in Wilmington, Newark, Dover, Milford and Georgetown. They provide goods for free and are open for use 24/7.

DHSS will stock the machines with Naloxone kits and testing strips, and Delaware’s Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health will accept donations for the public for other items.

The project is a collaboration between the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and Brandywine Counseling and Community Services.

Brandywine Counseling prevention program manager Holly Rybinski helped lead the project, which has been in progress for a couple years.

“Keeping so many different items in there allows it to be more accessible and open to everyone,” Rybinksi said.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long joined those unveiling the machine in Dover this week. She said the vending machines are a game-changer.

“We are confident that this is the first step for an individual to get those services at a low barrier, low risk, no cost measure.”

Hall-Long said Delaware is trying to lower its overdose death rate, and this is one way to do that.