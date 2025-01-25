© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Delaware to receive over $27 million in renegotiated settlement

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published January 25, 2025 at 3:36 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

Upon court approval, Delaware will receive its share of a $7.4 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family.

The settlement is the result of a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general negotiating with members of the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma over their role in the opioid crisis.

Under this agreement Delaware will immediately receive over $27 million from Purdue and the Sacklers.

Mat Marshall is the communications director for the Delaware Department of Justice, and he says the state’s Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission will decide how its portion is used.

"That is presently chaired by the AG and the lieutenant governor. It's a make up of I think fifteen maybe seventeen different members whose job is to analyze the landscape in Delaware, where the need is greatest to provide grants and to save lives," said Marshall.

The overall total of $7.4 billion is the nation’s largest settlement to date with individuals responsible for contributing to the opioid crisis.

"We're cognizant of the fact that we're never going to receive a dollar amount, that's truly worth the lives that were lost. We have paid a very steep price in Delaware. Depending on the year that you look at, we are, anywhere from the second worst hit state to the fifth on a per capita basis in terms of overdose fatalities," said Marshall.

This is the second agreement, the first was overturned last year by the United States Supreme Court.

Under the previous agreement, Delaware was poised to receive $50 million, but in deferred payments over 18 years. Delaware DOJ says the new deal makes the funds available more quickly and avoids the risk of nonpayment because of bankruptcy issues.

It also ensures the state has greater flexibility to address the crisis immediately.
