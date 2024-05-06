Delaware DOJ announces a $270 multistate settlement in principle with opioid manufacturer

Delaware’s Department of Justice announces a $270 multistate settlement in principle with Amneal Pharmaceuticals for its role in the opioid crisis.

Delaware joins five other states in alleging Amneal, the largest opioid manufacturer from 2006 to 2019, failed to report suspicious customer orders as required by federal law.

The settlement announced Monday will provide a nationwide total of $92.5 million in cash over 10 years and $180 million worth of naloxone nasal spray for overdose treatments.

DOJ says they anticipate Delaware to receive around $1 million from the settlement.

Because the deal has a product component with a cash conversion option, an exact figure won’t be known until the state decides which payment route they plan to take after talks are finalized.

Other participating states include New York, California, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.