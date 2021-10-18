new castle county government

-
Some Wilmingtonians displaced by flooding from Ida are unhappy with the City and state’s handling of the emergency. The scale of flooding from the…
New Castle County residents will not see an increase in taxes next fiscal year—but sewer customers will have to pay a new fee. County Council unanimously…
Just weeks after New Castle County settled on the property, the old Sheraton hotel along I-95 in New Castle is open as an emergency shelter. The County…
New Castle County is looking to use its federal coronavirus relief funds to buy a hotel. The 192-room Sheraton hotel in New Castle would be used as an…
New Castle County is sharing more than a third of its federal CARES Act funds with the state for various assistance programs. The County has agreed to…
The chemical company where a 2018 toxic gas leak occurred is party to two new lawsuits. This week Croda became the target of a federal lawsuit over its…
The Southern New Castle County Library ceremonially broke ground Thursday. State and County officials joined community members to celebrate construction…