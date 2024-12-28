© 2025 Delaware Public Media
EPA loan helps fund New Castle County's wastewater improvement project

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published December 28, 2024 at 2:53 PM EST
New Castle County will use the loan and other funds to create a redundant pipe to support the existing Christina Rive Force Main, mapped out in the photo. The major pump stations are marked with yellow squares. The wastewater in this system all ends up at the Wilmington Wastewater Treatment Plant.
New Castle County
The EPA loaned $12 million to New Castle County for wastewater improvement projects as a part of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act.

The funds will go toward the first phase of a program to build wastewater systems that supports the Christina River Force Sewer Main, which serves about 330 thousand people.

The current pipe dates to the 70s and 80s and needs maintenance. The new pipe will take on some of the load to allow that to happen without service interruptions or overflowing.

New Castle County Department of Public Works engineering manager Eric Laramore said those pipes run to the Wilmington wastewater treatment plant.

“Consider like the I-95… The criticality is, it is the aorta of our system, right?” Laramore said. “Everything goes through here – almost everything. So on a day like today, dry, no rain, anywhere from 50 to 60 million gallons a day.”

On a rainy day, that number can double or even triple, reaching 100 or 150 million gallons of wastewater processed in one day, according to Laramore.

New Castle County Department of Public Works senior manager Jason Zern said people don’t recognize the importance of a well-functioning sewer system.

“It really is one of the most critical public assets of any developed area,” Zern said. “It's certainly important for public health, environmental health, it's important to promote economic development.”

Zern added that New Castle County’s sewer system really does rely on this singular piping system, and it needs to be maintained.

Oftentimes, wastewater project teams struggle to find funding. While wastewater systems are a crucial piece of modern society, Zern said he thinks part of the reason these projects have a hard time getting off the ground is because they’re taboo.

“People don't want to talk about it,” Zern said. “I mean, who does want to talk about sewer? But the only time it really becomes important to people seems to be when it's not working properly.”

Zern is working on educating the public about how important this work is and advocating for preventive solutions as opposed to reactive solutions.
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee
