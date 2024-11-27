Mona Parikh named New Castle County Chief Administrative Officer

New Castle County Executive-elect Marcus Henry names Mona Parikh as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Parikh will assist in overseeing the executive, administrative and operation functions of the county, as well as help prepare and supervise the execution of the county’s budgets.

Parikh has served as chief of staff to Wilmington City Council since November 2022 and worked in Delaware’s startup and business development ecosystem prior.

She has also taught entrepreneurship as an adjunct professor at the University of Delaware and for the National Science Foundation’s iCorps Program.

“We are thrilled to have Mona join our team as CAO,” Henry said. “Her diverse leadership experience and deep connection to the community will be instrumental as we work to improve county operations and deliver on our commitments to residents.”

Parikh also holds a law degree from Delaware Law School and earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware.

“I am honored to join the Henry Administration and honored with the trust County Executive Elect Henry is placing in me as Chief Administrative Officer. I look forward to working for New Castle County to ensure efficient and effective services for our residents,” said Ms. Parikh.

Henry is set to succeed Governor-elect Matt Meyer as county executive on January 7.