New Castle Co. Council

The New Castle County Council is expected to introduce an ordinance Tuesday night to increase the size of the county police department.The plan is to…
New Castle County Councilman Bill Bell faces a primary challenge in next year’s election.Middletown resident Kevin Caneco is launching a campaign to take…
They grew up only a dozen miles apart, but in significantly different communities. Their career paths differed as well, yet Dave Carter and Dee Durham…
New Castle County Council approved rezoning of the Cavaliers Country Club property in Newark Tuesday night by a vote of 10-2, with one councilmember…
New Castle County Council narrowly approved a FY2019 budget Tuesday.The compromise spending plan, which features a 15 percent property tax increase…
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer’s proposed budget for the upcoming year was rejected by County Council Tuesday. The nearly 300 million dollar 2019…
Residents in one part of New Castle County head to the polls to decide who will represent them on County Council.A special election to fill the vacant…
Democrats and Republicans have settled on candidates for a New Castle County Council special election later this month.Democrat Ken Woods and Republican…
Wilmington native Matthew Meyer is challenging incumbent New Castle County Executive Tom Gordon this fall, announcing his intentions to run in September’s…
New Castle County Council President Chris Bullock will not seek re-election. Pastor and founder of a Baptist church in New Castle, Bullock says he needs…