National Endowment for the Arts

The 9th annual True Blue Jazz Festival is underway in Sussex County. The True Blue Jazz Festival opened Wednesday with a focus on young performers. “True…
The Delaware Theatre Company’s 2021/2022 season opens this week with Tommy and Me. The play runs from October 6-17, 2021 at the Wilmington venue.Delaware…
A Tidal Wave Comics - a Vancouver-based multimedia production company that specializes in telling politicians’ stories in comic books - has a new graphic…
Celebrating the return to the theater is part of a huge New Year’s Eve collaboration coming to Delaware.For the first time - OperaDelaware is…
A cancer survivor from Dover is promoting the latest edition of her young adult fantasy series.“Fractured Princess” is the first novel from Debra Renee…
The resurgence of COVID cases forces another Delaware event to come up with a Plan B.The Mispillion Art League is scaling back plans for next month’s 2021…
The Brandywine Festival of the Arts is back this weekend after missing a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.It’s the Festival’s 60th anniversary at…
A Boston-based touring Shakespeare company is bringing an outdoor production to Delaware in September. The Brown Box Theatre Project’s Much Ado About…
This year’s 71st annual Rehoboth Art League (RAL) Cottage Tour has been held virtually but that's about to change. With Gov. John Carney’s COVID Emergency…
With pandemic restrictions lifted, venues like the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover are ramping back up. And this summer, the Biggs is offering…