Collaborative concert brings Broadway legend Brian Stokes Mitchell to Delaware

Celebrating the return to the theater is part of a huge New Year’s Eve collaboration coming to Delaware.

For the first time - OperaDelaware is collaborating on a New Year’s Eve concert with The Grand, the Delaware Symphony Orchestra and Broadway legend Brian Stokes Mitchell.

OperaDelaware’s general director Brendan Cooke says a two-act program is planned.

“The first half of the program - picture you’re kind of fun Viennese Opera Ball. The Delaware Symphony will have some wonderful overtures and polkas," said Cooke. "It should be really great. And then we will have operetta greatest hits on the first-half of the program with four soloists who have performed with our company over the years.”

Cooke says the second act will then feature the talents of the Tony Award winning Stokes Mitchell, best known for his performances in Kiss Me, Kate, Man of La Mancha and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

“Brian Stokes Mitchell is going to entertain a lucky crowd; he’s such a magnificent performer. And he’s got his program of Broadway standards," said Cooke. "It should be a wonderful celebration.”

Cooke notes that Stokes Mitchell has also performed on TV shows like Frasier and Glee - as well as in film and concert performances with the country’s finest conductors and orchestras.

Tickets to the concert are already on sale. They cost $150 per person.

Cooke says all proceeds from the event will benefit the three organizations equally.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.





