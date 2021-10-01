Arts Playlist: TidalWave Comics 'Female Force - First Ladies'

A Tidal Wave Comics - a Vancouver-based multimedia production company that specializes in telling politicians’ stories in comic books - has a new graphic novel out.

Female Force: First Ladies features current First Lady Jill Biden and others .

And its author, Michael Frizell, chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele in this week’s Arts Playlist.

TidalWave Comics has profiled politicians in comic book form for over a decade.

Now the company is turning its attention to America’s First Ladies with Female Force: First Ladies.

The new 96 page graphic novel. features current First Lady Jill Biden, along with past First Ladies, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Nancy Reagan.

And its author Michael Frizell says it fits in with the company’s mission.

“TidalWave Productions is all about trying to help school-aged people and those interested in learning more about their favorite politicians or celebrities to really understand the stories behind the people,” said Frizell.

Frizell adds the timing of this book’s release makes sense as a new school year gets underway.

And he says Jill Biden's makes for a compelling read.

“Jill’s background as a teacher and her degrees make her an interesting subject to write about," said Frozell. "There’s just something a little bit more grassroots, a little bit more - gosh I hate to use the word normal - that sounds like a terrible way to approach it. But she is. She’s like one of us. And I think that’s what made her really stand out.”

Print copies of “Female Force” can be ordered on Amazon.

TidalWave Productions catalog of titles can also be downloaded digitally using Kindle, iTunes, EPIC!, Izneo, ComiXology, DriveThru Comics, Google Play, Overdrive, Library Pass, Biblioboard, Nook, Kobo and other eBooks platforms.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.