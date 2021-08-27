Arts Playlist: Brown Box Theatre brings Shakespeare to Delaware

A Boston-based touring Shakespeare company is bringing an outdoor production to Delaware in September.

The Brown Box Theatre Project’s Much Ado About Nothing tour will be visiting six First State venues, starting September 2, 2021.

The group’s co-founder and executive artistic director Kyler Taustin says they’ve been offering these shows for more than a decade.

“Brown Box Theatre Project was founded just over 10 years ago, with the goal of breaking down barriers that separate audiences from live, professional, performing arts," said Taustin. "And the model is really to tour - to bring everything with us, sets, lights, costumes, sound, props - everything that you would need to have a fully-realized production; take it into a neighborhood - set up - perform - break down and then go to the next community.”

Taustin notes that all performances are free, outdoors and open to all audiences. Its Delaware stops include Wilmington, Dover and Lewes.

Here’s the schedule for all the Delaware performances/workshops:

September 1 - Selbyville Public Library - 1pm public workshop

September 2 - Freeman Stage in Selbyville - 7:30 pm performance

September 10 - Seaford Jay’s Nest - 7:30 pm performance

September 11 - Rockford Park in Wilmington - 7:30 pm performance

September 12 - Lewes Public Library - 7:30 pm performance

September 13 - Frankford Public Library - 3pm public workshop

September 15 - Holts Landing State Park on Dagsboro - 7:30 pm performance

September 16 - First Heritage State Park in Dover -7 pm performance

More information is available at the Brown Box Theatre Project's website.

