'Tommy and Me' kicks off Delaware Theatre Company's 2021/2022 season

The Delaware Theatre Company’s 2021/2022 season opens this week with Tommy and Me.

The play runs from October 6-17, 2021 at the Wilmington venue.

Delaware Theatre Company managing director Matt Silva says it has a strong local connection.

"It’s written by a beloved Philadelphia sports writer and radio personality Ray Didinger," said Silva. "It’s a story about the Eagles’ wide receiver Tommy McDonald and the relationship that Ray and Tommy developed when Ray was a child. Actually his parents brought him to Hershey (PA), where the Eagles did their training camp and they went every summer. And Ray actually started to develop a relationship with Tommy over those summers.”

And that relationship ultimately lasted well past McDonald's playing days ended.

“Years and years and years later - after Ray had been a successful sports writer for quite some time, he found himself in a position to be able to trumpet Tommy’s successes and to support his efforts heading into the (Pro Football) Hall of Fame.”

Silva describes Tommy and Me as “touching” because it’s the story of a little boy, his hero and his dreams coming true.

Tickets for Tommy and Me are available at the Delaware Theatre Company websitee.

Like many other venues, the Delaware Theatre Company is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of attending a show.

