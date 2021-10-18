-
Thankfully, the Fisher House in Dover is empty this Memorial Day.The Dover House for Families of the Fallen is part of the Fisher House Foundation. The…
Joe Biden appeared in Delaware Thursday to mark Memorial Day with state leaders. The former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate…
AAA is predicting busier than usual roadways this Memorial Day weekend. Last year close to 115,000 Delawareans hit the roads during the Memorial Day…
Many motorists are already traveling for the long Memorial Day weekend and they’ll have plenty of company.AAA Mid-Atlantic Travel projects travel volume…
Visitors to Delaware’s beaches came early and left late this Memorial Day weekend. And the rain didn’t seem to keep them away. Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber of…
First State Heritage Park in Dover is celebrating Memorial Day by taking a look at Delaware’s History.What is now the state capital was once a hotbed for…
Traffic in the First State could be up nearly 3 percent this Memorial Day weekend, according to a report from AAA Mid-Atlantic.More than 109,000…
Gov. Jack Markell is honoring veterans of America’s armed forces in his weekly message. 85 thousand veterans live in the state, and six thousand Delaware…
Delaware’s major highways saw a bump in volume over the Memorial Day weekend compared to previous years.DelDOT reports nearly 978,772 vehicles passed…
Delaware’s rainy spring weather cleared up just in time for businesses in the Rehoboth and Dewey Beach areas. Businesses in Delaware’s beach communities…