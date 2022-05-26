Memorial Day weekend is here and Dewey Beach officials anticipate a great summer

Dewey Beach is ready for a big summer.

With the unofficial start of summer this weekend, beaches in Dewey will be fully open despite beach erosion issues stemming from a Mother’s Day weekend nor’easter.

Dewey Beach Town Manager Bill Zolper believes this summer will be closer to what the town saw pre-pandemic.

“Now that COVID is somewhat subsided, and we don't have some of the restrictions that we've had in the past, we expect this to be a very big summer in Dewey Beach," said Zolper.

Zolper says the town will have its fair share of events this summer.

"We'll be doing our family movie nights and bonfires on Mondays and Wednesday and Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday's between the hours of 5 and 11:00, it's free parking in Dewey Beach. so we hope the folks come out,” said Zolper. “As I said before our lifeguards start Memorial Day weekend. We have a full complement of lifeguards, and we'll have all our lifeguard chairs pulled."

The movie schedule kicks off Monday June 20 with Sing 2, the bonfires get underway June 22, and both weekly events will end the week of August 15.

Those events take place during the free parking hours.

Now all that is needed is for the weather to cooperate.