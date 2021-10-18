-
Reducing disparities for Black women and babies in Delaware is the main purpose of a virtual summit planned for Tuesday.The Delaware Healthy Mother and…
Part of the state’s push to get COVID-19 vaccines out and into people’s arms involves trying to get more volunteers for the Delaware Medical Reserve…
Gov. John Carney easily wins re-election over Republican Julianne Murray.Carney won by over 100,000 votes to earn a second term, and lead a Democratic…
The U.S. Supreme Court decided Tuesday to suspend a lower court decision forcing the Census Bureau to keep counting through the end of the month. The…
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2020 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the…
Some residents of northeast Wilmington received kits with the opioid overdose reversing drug naloxone Tuesday.Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, St. Francis…
The First State is pushing hard to ensure Delawareans are not undercounted in this year’s census. The Delaware Complete Count Commision is urging people…
State officials heard the thoughts of Kent County residents on the state's plan for gradual reopening Wednesday. The state’s first virtual recovery town…
Hundreds of elementary and middle school students across the First State again have access to free school supplies, hygiene products and other essentials…
The 58th Annual Governor’s Prayer Breakfast is next Thursday, May 3rd at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover; and today is the last day you can get…