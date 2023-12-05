First GOP candidate joins 2024 Delaware governor's race

Jerry Price is the first Republican to formally file for the 2024 governor’s race after announcing his plans to run in June 2022.

Price is a former NYPD and Rehoboth Beach police officer who’s platform focuses on health care and nursing home costs, promoting career readiness within schools and combating crime.

“Being NYPD, I’ve seen the streets — frontline — and I’ve seen the problems that occur, and I know how to correct them," Price said.

Although Price does not have any formal political experience, if elected, he feels his career in the police force will help inform his policy decisions.

“We need more police officers on the streets. We have very little in this state. So, we definitely need that – we’re going to need more correctional officers," he said.

The Delaware Republican Party is not currently backing Price – it says it expects another GOP candidate to file, resulting in a primary to determine the official party nominee.

There are currently two Democratic candidates running for governor, Lt. Gov Bethany Hall-Long and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer – and this week former DNREC Secretary Collin O’Mara announced he is considering joining that race.