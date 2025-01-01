Leg Hall parking garage expects to open construction bidding in early 2025

Construction bidding on the new parking garage included in the $150 million Legislative Hall renovation project intends to open in early 2025.

Dover’s massive leg hall renovation and addition project continues to make progress with over $40 million already invested in the undertaking.

The project will still need an additional $110 million to complete the 350-car parking garage with an underground tunnel for legislator access, as well as four additional large meeting spaces.

The project’s Principal in Charge Philip Conte from Studio JAED expects to open bidding for the parking garage’s construction in the first quarter of 2025, but says this will be different than the construction process for the addition.

“We think the project will start with site work because there is some utility relocation and site work for the garage starting in July of 2025, and at that time, following the close of session, the DelOne Credit union lot will be closed," he explained.

The lot will remain closed until the project’s anticipated completion in December 2026.

Construction on the Leg Hall addition intends to start in July 2026 with estimated completion by July 2028, but Conte intends to use a construction manager due to the complexities of the project.

He says the programming meetings for the project continue to build on the initial feasibility study to make sure the renovation is meeting demands.

“The additions and renovations will increase public space by 60%. There's about a 30% increase in what we call private space, but the most was in operations and infrastructures, over 70% increase in that space.”

Delaware Coalition for Open Government Spokesperson John Flaherty has publicly brought up concerns over the project’s price tag, arguing the expense is not justified for how often the building is used and with options to meet virtually.

He was the only person to speak during the Legislative Building Committee’s public comment period.